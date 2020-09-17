INDIANAPOLIS — Investigative reporters and public interest journalism keep elected leaders accountable. Feature writers and sports journalists, with their regular updates on happenings around town and the ups-and-downs of hometown teams, forge a sense of community.
And, as 2020 has proven many times over, reporters put massive, world-changing events (a global pandemic, an economic crisis, nationwide protests, a presidential election) into a local context and explain how distant or abstract issues play out in residents’ lives.
The Hoosier State Press Association and Indiana Humanities will dig into questions surrounding local journalism during “Chew On This: Why Does Local Reporting Matter?,” a statewide virtual dinner party on Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Tickets are $10; Half of the ticket sales will be donated to the Hoosier State Press Association.
Sign up for one of nine fun yet in-depth conversations facilitated by Indiana journalists:
• Group 1: Kaitlin Lange, The Indianapolis Star, and Ryan Martin, The Indianapolis Star
• Group 2: Adam Wren, Importantville/Politico/Indianapolis Monthly, and Ebony Chappel, Open Lines and What’s Good with Ebony Chappel (Indianapolis)
• Group 3: Terry Anker, Current in Carmel, and Nate Feltman, Indianapolis Business Journal
• Group 4: Don Hurd, Hoosier Media Group, and Ray Cooney, The Commercial Review (Portland)
• Group 5: Richarh Tyson, Channel 27 News and Entertainment (Marion), and Jeff Kovaleski, Kokomo Tribune
• Group 6: Scott Agness, Fieldhouse Files (Indianapolis), and James Boyd, The Times of Northwest Indiana (Munster)
• Group 7: Michael Puente, WBEZ Chicago/Northwest Indiana, and Michael Wanbaugh, South Bend Tribune
• Group 8: Scott Underwood, The Herald Bulletin, and Katrice Hardy, The Indianapolis Star
• Group 9: Kathy Tretter, The Ferdinand News and Spencer County Leader, and Max Jones, Tribune-Star (Terre Haute)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.