ANDERSON — The Anderson Housing Authority has been removed from “troubled” status by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The local agency was placed on “troubled” status by HUD in 2017 for concerns about financing and maintaining properties.
Kim Townsend, executive director of AHA, said Wednesday this change has been a goal of hers since taking over the agency in 2018.
She said in 2017, out of a possible 100 points, the agency had a score of 39.
Townsend said in the most recent HUD audit, the agency scored 70 of a possible 100 points and is now designated as “Substandard in Physical.”
“We still have a lot of work to do,” she said.
The AHA board approved the development of a mitigation plan to resolve the remaining issues.
The windows at Lynwood Village and Westvale Manor are the main issue, Townsend said.
“The immediate need is to replace the windows,” she said. “Aside from the windows, we have mitigated the other concerns.”
Townsend said AHA has received $50,000 from the Anderson Community Development Department and is requesting an additional $250,000 to replace the windows.
She explained that the Community Development Block Grant funds were initially approved to replace cabinets in the agency’s housing units, but has been agreed the funds can be used for the windows.
“We will replace the cabinets through our maintenance staff,” Townsend said.
Mike Dauss, chairman of the AHA board, said the change in status means that HUD will not be monitoring the agency as closely as in the past.
“It allows us to go forward and apply for grant funding, which we were not allowed to do in the past,” he said. “It makes us more autonomous in our management of the agency.”
In other business, it was announced that First Merchants Bank has donated $10,000 to AHA.
Townsend said the funds will be placed in escrow accounts for participants in the agency’s Family Self-Sufficiency program.
The program, started earlier this year, provides funding to help people to go back to school.
Wendy King-Greene, housing counselor for the agency, said seven people have enrolled in the program.
AHA is working with JobSource, Key Bank, Madison County Community Foundation, Star Financial, United Way of Madison County and WorkOne.
King-Greene said enrolled clients have to work a full-time job and must sign a five-year contract.
As people earn more money by working full time, she said, the difference from what they currently pay and what they would pay will be placed in an escrow account.
Townsend said the $10,000 donation will be divided among those enrolled in the Family Self-Sufficiency Program.
