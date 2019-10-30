INDIANAPOLIS — During her sentence hearing, Kayla Hudson admitted that she knew her boyfriend was abusing her children and she did nothing to stop it. Hudson’s daughter died from the abuse she suffered and her son was seriously injured.
But she appealed a 40-year sentence ordered by Madison Circuit Court Division 4 Judge David Happe saying the trial court abused its discretion when she was sentenced and her sentence was not appropriate for the crimes committed.
The Court of Appeals of Indiana, however, denied her appeal.
In April, Hudson, 26, of Chesterfield, received a combined sentence of 40 years in the Department of Correction. Hudson entered a guilty plea to Level 1 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in the death and Level 3 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury.
Hudson’s 23-month-old daughter, Paisley Hudson, died July 2018 from a blow to her head and two lacerations to her liver that caused internal bleeding. Her son, Riley Hudson, 3, suffered serious injuries and was taken into protective custody.
Hudson’s boyfriend, Ryan Ramirez, 30, of Chesterfield, is charged with the murder of Paisley and Level 3 felony neglect of a dependent causing serious injury to Riley.
The state court of appeals said it “echoed” the trial court’s observations that both Paisley and Riley “suffered tremendously both openly and visibly for an extended period of time in their short lives.”
Despite extensive and obvious injuries, both courts cited Hudson’s own admission that she “did nothing to protect her children.”
“Instead, she tried to cover up the injuries — both physically with cream and tea bags and factually when she made excuses about the origin of injuries when confronted by other people,” the court of appeals states.
During Hudson’s sentencing, Paisley’s grandmother labeled Hudson “a master of deception” and warned the court not to be misled by her “ability to deceive people.” The appellate court noted the warning and highlighted several of Happe’s statements to Hudson at the time she was sentenced.
Happe said parents have a crucial, fundamental, human obligation to protect and care for their children.
“The one thing we can do is hold parents accountable for the actions that they engaged in,” Happe said. “This kind of conduct can’t be dismissed as a lapse of judgment. It was conscious conduct that went on over a long period of time.
“And it’s reasonable to expect that when young child victims have life-altering harms or life-ending harms that the people who participated in that will have some life-changing consequences as a result.”
Among the arguments filed in her appeal to the state, Hudson said her own difficult childhood was not properly assessed by the court.
“However, the trial court stated that Hudson’s childhood didn’t eliminate the responsibility and refused it as a mitigating factor,” the appellate court wrote. “We find no abuse of discretion by the trial court.”
Ramirez’s jury trial is scheduled before Happe at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 3, 2020.
