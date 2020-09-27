ANDERSON — The outside retaining wall at Anderson Speedway on Sunday was covered in more than 1,000 crosses, each one representing a person who died by suicide in Indiana last year.
Hundreds of people attended the fifth annual Out of the Darkness community walk remembering family members and friends who took their own lives.
The pavement around the quarter-mile oval was covered with chalk messages – some expressing loss and memories and others with a message of hope.
Ted and Heather Ashcraft’s 17-year-old son Jonah died by suicide last January.
Their employees with Central Supply and business associates helped raised $12,915 to support the effort to get out the message there is hope and no one is ever alone.
“This is our first time,” Ted Ashcraft said of attending the Anderson event. “We had never heard of this group before.”
Ashcraft said suicide is pandemic in the community.
“We want to raise awareness,” he said.
Ashcraft said the family had no idea that their son was considering suicide. Their son lost a friend to suicide a year earlier.
“We want to get out the message that you’re not alone,” Ted Ashcraft said.
Heather Ashcraft said her son’s death affected a lot of people.
“Jonah never met a stranger,” she said.
Donna Schulke said Jonah worked at the family-owed business in the summer and was well known to the employees.
“My heart dropped for the family,” she said. “I got a text from Ted at 6 a.m.”
Robin Fulkrod was also attending the event for the first time after her husband who took his own life in January.
“He had a mental illness,” she said. “When he came home we thought he was going to be OK.”
Fulkrod said she has been attending the support group meetings of the Home and Healing group.
“They have become like a second family,” she said.
Fulkrod said it’s important for people to realize that they’re not alone.
“This is not the answer,” she said of suicide. “Seek help.”
Wendy Willis was drawing a chalk memorial to her neighbor Eleanor Booker who died as a result of a suicide.
“When I was a little kid in Brentwood I knew her,” she said. “She was a great woman. She always had a smile on her face and kept everything inside.
“Her death was devastating to her family and the neighborhood,” Wills said. “I had no idea. She kept it all hidden.”
If people notice someone who is struggling, Willis said, they need to reach out and get them help.
“If you see something, find out what is going on with them,” she said.
Organizer Skip Ockomon, an Anderson firefighter, expected as many as 700 people to participate in Sunday's walk.
“We’re hoping to raise $50,000,” he said. “We will use the money for support classes and to train people to facilitate support group classes.
“The response has been better than I thought it would be this year,” Ockomon said about having the awareness walk during the coronavirus pandemic.
