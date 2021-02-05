ANDERSON – Pendleton Heights High School graduate Kyle Hupfer has been named general counsel of the Republican National Committee.
Hupfer graduated from Pendleton Heights in 1991 and is currently the chairman of the Indiana Republican Party, a position he will retain when he assumes duties with the RNC
In a unanimous vote, RNC executive committee ratified Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel’s appointment of Hupfer to the post.
“It’s one of the senior positions of the RNC,” Hupfer said Thursday during an interview with The Herald Bulletin. “It’s an officer position with the RNC and has specific roles and duties.”
Hupfer said all members of the RNC executive committee will be focused on unifying the national party.
“President Joe Biden gives us an excellent opportunity,” he said. “We will work for commonality on all of Biden’s actions.”
Hupfer has served on several RNC committees and said he has a good working relationship with Chairwoman McDaniel.
“It’s a reflection of the Indiana Republican Party successes,” he said of the appointment. “We have a really strong party here that reflects a lot of work over a period of time. I hope to take more of what made the party successful in Indiana to other states.”
When asked if he is considering running for the party’s gubernatorial nomination in 2024, Hupfer said it’s too early to be talking about the 2024 campaign.
“There are serious issues facing the state,” he said. “We’re focusing on the problems.”
As general counsel of the RNC, Huper’s role is to be a strong team member with the RNC officers, assist all RNC committees as they conduct the business of the RNC and work with the chief counsel of the RNC and the internal RNC legal team as they provide guidance and assistance in implementing the RNC’s initiatives.
“Congratulations to Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer on his unanimous ratification as general counsel of the RNC,” McDaniel said in a press release. “We look forward to working with Chairman Hupfer as we head into a crucial midterm election in 2022 while working to ensure free and fair elections across the country.”
Hupfer said ensuring that all Americans can have full faith in future elections is paramount to the future of our Republic.
“While there are many legal issues that the RNC will have to address over the next four years, none will be more important than ensuring safe, transparent and consistent elections throughout the country,” Hupfer said in the press release.
Hupfer lives with his wife and three children in Westfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.