ANDERSON — It’s a long way from Pendleton to the seat of government in the nation’s capital but it is a journey made by Kyle Hupfer.
Hupfer, 48, spent his formative years growing up in the southern Madison County town and for the past four years he has served as chairman of the Indiana State Republican Party.
He has been active in state government and worked on both campaigns of Gov. Eric Holcomb.
“I have a couple of memories from the past four years,” Hupfer said during a recent interview with The Herald Bulletin.
He recalls the election nights in 2004 when Mitch Daniels was elected governor and again in 2016 when Holcomb won.
“Another is meeting with the governor with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the Oval Office,” Hupfer said. “I was thinking this is a long way from Pendleton and Pike High School (where Holcomb graduated).
He was born in Indianapolis and the family moved to Pendleton when he was in the first grade. His mom was raised in Pendleton.
“I live in the house they first bought. I bought it back two years ago,” Hupfer said. “They were living in Noblesville and my mom wanted to get back to Pendleton to be back near her family.”
He graduated from Pendleton Heights High School in 1991, Manchester University in 1995 and received his law degree in 1998 from Indiana University Indianapolis.
Hupfer played basketball at Pendleton Heights and for 18 months at North Carolina Greensboro.
He was a member of a national runner-up basketball team at Manchester University.
“We were 31-1. The only game we lost was in the national championship game,” Hupfer said. “I played for Steve Alford.”
Looking back now, he said, his family was Republican at the national level and they had a lot of friends locally who were Democrats.
“When I was in elementary and high school almost every elected official in Madison County were Democrats,” Hupfer said. “We were not a big political family, the first yard sign was when I ran for state representative. We didn’t talk a lot about politics. With all of us playing basketball, life revolved around basketball.”
He became interested in politics while at Manchester University and realized he was a Republican.
“I was the one Republican in a class of seven,” Hupfer said, laughing. “My views were more conservative from a fiscal and social policy standpoint.”
He became more politically involved while working for an Indianapolis law firm and his first official party position was as ward chairman in Center Township in Marion County.
“My real break came from being in the right place at the right time with Gov. Mitch Daniels,” Hupfer said. “I got to know Daniels when he was testing the waters to run for governor.
“I did most of the field work,” he said. “It involved advance work for Daniels, taking him to events around the state and scheduling.”
Daniels appointed him as director of the Indiana Department of Natural Resource, a position he held for six years.
“One of the first people on the Daniels campaign was Gov. Holcomb,” he said. “We were both original Daniels guys.”
Hupfer volunteered as treasurer during Holcomb’s campaign for the U.S. Senate nomination in 2016 and that eventually led Holcomb into the governor’s office.
He was elected party chairman in 2017.
“The timing was right for me,” he said. “I had some of my own ideas of how to do things differently, maybe better.”
Hupfer worked as Holcomb’s treasurer during the 2016 Senate campaign, the brief stint as lieutenant governor and then governor.
The only time Hupfer ran for an elective office was in 2010 when he challenged incumbent Democrat Scott Reske for a seat in the Indiana House.
“It was a Democrat district,” he said. “We had a strategy statewide that we were going to field a qualified candidate in every district we could.
“We were going to force the Democrats to defend every single seat,” Hupfer continued. “Thought we had better resources and had a 92-county strategy. We won a bunch of those seats and took back the House.”
He has been mentioned as a potential gubernatorial candidate in 2024.
“I don’t know,” Hupfer said of a potential statewide campaign. He appreciates being mentioned as a governor candidate, saying “Grateful for all the people who think of me that way.”
“It’s a little early for that, not a month into Holcomb’s second term,” he said. “People who are serious about it will take some time and make an announcement in the next 18 months.”
The only Madison County resident to serve as governor was Republican Winfield Durbin from 1901 to 1905.
Hupfer and his wife, Jill, also from Pendleton, have been married 13 years.
“We met each other at the wedding of a mutual friend and started dating,” he said. “My wife is not involved in politics. She will attend events.”
The family has three children, Ashton, 17, Adah, 12, and Archer, 9.
“They’ve gone to rallies and wore their Trump and Holcomb shirts to school,” Hupfer said of his children.
“They will ask questions about campaigns from time to time,” he said. “I’m going to make at least one of them go to law school.”
