DALEVILLE — Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old Missouri man following a crash at the 233 mile marker of Interstate 69.
At approximately 3:50 p.m. Monday, officers, firefighters and first responders were called to the 233 mile marker of Interstate 69 for a report of a car off the west side of the road into a tree, according to a press release late Monday evening from the Pendleton ISP Post.
Daleville officers and firefighters found Dion L. Crittle, 24, of St. Louis, Missouri, walking away from the crash and refusing to stop, the ISP reported. An officer with the help of a firefighter was able to subdue and place Crittle into handcuffs, until they could determine what had happened.
According to the release, Crittle was noticed to be unresponsive on the ground where he was placed and the responders immediately rendered first aid. Crittle was transported to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie where he was pronounced dead.
The cause of his death is unknown pending autopsy results. The Daleville Police Department asked the Indiana State Police to conduct an investigation into the incident.
A preliminary investigation by Detective Ron Halbert and the Indiana State Police Pendleton Crash Reconstruction Team indicated that a black 2019 Hyundai, being driven by Crittle, was traveling south on the southbound on-ramp to I-69 from Indiana 67.
Crittles' southbound vehicle reportedly left the roadway and went through the retaining fence of the interstate and into an open grass field, before striking a tree.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Assisting at the scene were Indiana State Police Detective Dave Preston, Troopers Lee Tinch, John Clawson, Blake Stephenson, Mark Hanna and crash reconstructionist Senior Trooper Coley McCutcheon; Daleville police and fire departments, Delaware County Sheriff's Office, Delaware County EMS, and Delaware County Coroner's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.