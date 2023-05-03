ANDERSON — New owners of the iconic Toast Café’ are remodeling the restaurant with plans to make it a downtown destination.
Gary and Darla Sallee recently purchased the restaurant at 13th and Main Streets and remodeling of the interior has started.
Steve Thompson, who purchased the Toast from Chris Gentry last year, remains as a minority owner.
The couple is making an estimated investment of $200,000 in the remodeling of the restaurant.
In March the Toast closed, just four months after Thompson and Philip George purchased the restaurant.
“We are committed to enhancing the restaurant’s reputation as a vibrant and exciting hangout spot among the residents of Anderson,” Gary Sallee said. “The Toast Café, like Anderson itself, has a storied history, has endured through changes in the make-up of the city, and is on the verge of an exciting rebirth.
“Our team is incredibly excited to take over and breathe new life into this establishment,” he said.
Sallee said the traditional menu for breakfast and lunch will remain options and he is working on new menu items.
The couple has also obtained an alcoholic beverage permit.
Darla Sallee said an opening date has not been set as they work through the process of remodeling.
“Our vision for Toast Café is a place where people can come together, relax and enjoy great food in a welcoming environment,” she said. “We believe the return of the Toast Café will be a great addition to the local community.”
The Toast was opened by Ted Demos and Andy Vrouvas in July 1951.