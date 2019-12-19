ANDERSON — An ice patch on the road is being blamed for a woman striking a utility pole Wednesday afternoon, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
Crystal R. Cooper, 36, of Anderson was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu westbound in the 3600 block of Cross Street around 12:27 p.m. when she told deputies she struck an icy area and lost control of her vehicle, according to a traffic report.
Cooper’s vehicle struck a utility pole after leaving the roadway.
Both Cooper and her passenger, Kendra Gregory, 19, of Noblesville were taken to Community Hospital to be treated for injuries, according to the report. Cooper complained of pain to her arms, neck and back and Gregory had complaint of pain to her head and neck.
