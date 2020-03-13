INDIANAPOLIS — The IHSAA has postponed the boys basketball state tournament until further notice, according to to a release from the organization.
"Due to the number of schools closing after today for an extended period of time, it has become apparent the IHSAA boys basketball tournament series cannot be completed as scheduled. Subsequently, the boys basketball tournament is postponed immediately."
The announcement comes a day after IHSAA commissioner Bobby Cox said this weekend's regionals would continue with limited spectators.
The girls gymnastics state finals at Worthen Arena in Muncie will continue as scheduled with no spectators in attendance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.