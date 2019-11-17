LAPEL — Nondas Blair believes the impeachment proceeding against President Donald Trump is unfair.
Blair, 77, lives between the small communities of Edgewood and Lapel with her husband, Melvin. She retired after working at the Wesleyan Church district headquarters.
“I’m not a Republican or Democrat,” she said. “I look at a person’s character.”
Blair said the couple have been following events in Washington, D.C. She believes that, much like the probe into possible Russian influence in the 2016 presidential election, there is more taking place behind the scenes.
“There should absolutely be public hearings,” she said of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. “There is such a hatred for the president that they have scales over their eyes.”
Blair described the impeachment inquiry as a “witch hunt.”
“They have been after him and his family since he took office,” she said. “That didn’t take place during Bill Clinton or Barack Obama’s term of office.”
Blair said with the presidential election just a year away any investigation should have been delayed.
“I think they jumped the gun,” she said. “Let the American people speak. We are a republic and democracy. The people elected him, and they should be listening to the voice of the people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.