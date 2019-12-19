ANDERSON — A fitting phrase for local voter opinion when it comes to President Donald Trump is the more things change — the more they stay the same.
Especially when it comes to voter views on impeachment proceedings.
Donald Moore, 83, a Republican living in Markleville, thinks the proceedings are a joke.
“I don’t think it’s that serious,” he said of the charges against Trump. “Put it in perspective of the world problems. Even if the president did ask them to investigate Joe Biden, if Joe Biden was innocent, why would it bother him?
“I think the Democrats are hurting themselves more than helping themselves.”
Moore said he thought the Democrats would be able to pass a vote to impeach Trump, but not remove him from office.
“The votes aren’t there,” Moore said.
Moore said the proceedings will have an effect on next year’s presidential election.
“I think the Democrats are being stupid and they are helping the Republicans,” he said with a laugh. “People aren’t that dumb to buy all this stuff.”
Annie Grayson, 58, of Anderson said her view of Trump today is no different than it was more than a year ago.
“He needs to be out,” said Grayson, a Democrat. “Half the people who voted for him know they made a mistake.”
Grayson said the Democrats are doing everything in their power to have Trump removed from office and she thinks they will “get the job done.”
“My opinion, in my heart, I think he will be removed,” she said.
Anderson resident Mary Baker-Boudissa, 46, a Democrat, believes Trump is guilty of misusing his office and his power, but she reserved her judgment on the impeachment process saying it needs to run its course.
“I think the important thing about the entire process is that we have a government that is supposed to have checks and balances just like we have a justice system that makes sure that the law is enforced and dispensed,” Baker-Boudissa said. “We are witnessing that system at work, whether you agree or disagree with the charges or the process. It’s the way our government was established.”
She said that if the articles of impeachment have a foundation, then she feels Trump is “violating what the founding fathers intended for that office.”
“I think, in this case, everyone involved has an agenda,” Baker-Boudissa said. “What I’m seeing play out on TV is people making statements and lobbying for votes and having conversations that seem to be so external to the heart of the issue, which is we have a president who has abused his power.”
As to whether or not the impeachment proceeding will affect the 2020 presidential election, Baker-Boudissa had her doubts.
“I would like to say it would, but I also think the president has had a full term of bad behavior and behavior that we can all agree, or most people can agree, has been reckless at times,” she said. “He has been rude, disrespectful of people at times, but still — he has his supporters.
“Again, it’s a process that is supposed to have integrity, but there’s a lot of human nature, a lot of people that are single issue voters who put him in there in the first place.”
Michael Frank, Anderson University’s director of the Center for Public Service and professor of political science, said if Trump is impeached, he would be the third president impeached in American history.
He said both Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were impeached, but not removed from office after being acquitted during Senate trials.
“Obviously Richard Nixon was going to be impeached, but he resigned before they did it,” Frank said.
Frank said it is pretty likely the House of Representatives will vote to impeach Trump and the Senate will vote to acquit him of the charges because of political party numbers in each.
“One of the most significant developments that we have seen in American politics over the past 40 years is an unprecedented polarization between the two parties,” Frank said. “And that’s happened not only in Congress and among politicians; it’s also filtered down into the American public in a way I don’t think has happened at any time in the past.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.