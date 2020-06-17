ANDERSON — A mistake in the handling of swimming pool chemicals required intervention by hazardous material teams at the Meadowbrook Manor Condominiums on Wednesday.
Hazmat units from Anderson, Adams Township and the Chesterfield/Union Township fire departments were sent to 211 Buckingham Drive at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Jason Boerner, battalion chief for the Anderson Fire Department, said a volunteer mixed one gallon of liquid chlorine into five gallons of muriatic acid, which resulted in a chemical reaction.
He said the hazmat team dumped the mixture into the swimming pool of the Meadowbrook Manor Condominium Association to dilute the mixture.
Borner said fire units were ventilating the clubhouse to remove any lingering residue from the mixture.
Greg Graham, president of the association, said the volunteer and the pool manager were transported to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital as a precaution.
“We have two tanks,” he said. “One tank is for chlorine and one for muriatic acid. We regularly fill the tanks on Wednesday and Saturday.”
Graham said the volunteer mistakenly poured the liquid chlorine into the muriatic acid.
He said they were told it was a dangerous situation and to evacuate the building and call the hazmat team.
“We will reload the system,” Graham said. “The pool will be closed for awhile while the system rebalances the pool.”
