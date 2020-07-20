ANDERSON — Shelly A. Miller considers herself and her daughter, Makayla Sampier, 10, who will be going into the fifth grade, lucky.
Mikayla was in Michigan with her grandparents for spring break, and then they weren’t allowed to return her to her mother because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“She actually got straight A’s. She did wonderful with it,” Miller said. “She can get on YouTube and get it like that. She’s better at video demonstration than lecturing.”
But as the 2020-21 school year starts, Miller now is faced with becoming her daughter’s primary teacher after Anderson Community Schools announced last week that virtual education will continue until at least Sept. 9.
Though she’s confident her daughter will thrive in the remote learning environment, Miller, like many parents, is concerned and would like more support from ACS.
Though teachers were available to assist during the spring, their availability was spotty in some instances, parents report.
But ACS interim Superintendent Joe Cronk said that has been remedied. While students won’t report to class, the teachers will be.
“They will be working from their rooms,” he said.
That will allow for more consistent availability for students during what normally would be the school day and provide some structure, Cronk said. Students will have some flexibility in the completion of their assignments, but they will be expected to do so and turn them in daily.
Jacob Wiese, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment at Shenandoah School Corp., said the problems experienced by parents must be resolved through fine-tuning of its virtual learning program.
“Like our teachers, our parents do the absolute best that they can,” he said. “I believe we must improve our virtual teaching to ensure the need for parental assistance is minimal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.