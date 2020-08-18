ANDERSON — The issue of state reimbursements for public schools districts such as Anderson Community Schools, which has started the year virtual-only in an effort to keep students, staff and families safe from the novel coronavirus, has become a hot topic.
Boards and superintendents want the freedom to follow their school reentry plans based on guidance from county health departments and without a loss of funding. Most school reopening plans rely on the monitoring of low, moderate and high spread of COVID-19.
The Anderson Community Schools board is scheduled to reassess the district’s position. That was scheduled prior to a letter sent nearly two weeks ago by Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray, saying only schools offering both in-person and virtual options will receive 100% tuition reimbursement.
“I don’t want to speak for the board, but I think this will be more of a health decision than a funding decision,” ACS interim Superintendent Joe Cronk said.
Indiana schools closed around spring break in March after Gov. Eric Holcomb issued emergency stay-at-home orders to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Though some schools and districts have delayed the start of school, ACS’s board chose in July to start on time Aug. 5 but offer virtual-only though Sept. 9.
Superintendents say they already are spending more because of sanitizing equipment and solutions, personal protection equipment for students and staff and, in some instances, additional staff.
Though K-12 districts typically receive 85% reimbursement for students who take virtual classes, Holcomb has said under the circumstances, he supports full reimbursement regardless of what districts decide.
But Bray, concerned more districts will make the same decision as ACS, said schools that go virtual-only would be funded under the current law, which means they would receive 15% less per student. This applies only to districts making the decision to go virtual-only, not in instances when students and families decide individually to go virtual.
Individual students must attend in-person classes, as measured by their daily attendance, at a rate of more than 50%, in order to count toward the 100% reimbursement rate.
In a webinar streamed Friday for superintendents throughout the state, officials with the Indiana Department of Education said the fall annual daily membership date may be moved to December, which could buy ACS some time. ADM is the student count that determines how much money districts have to spend in their budgets.
“The information we’re giving you today is just that; it’s the best we have today. It could change in an hour, it could change in five minutes, it could change in three days,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick told the district officials. “There’s a lot of different things happening right now out there with virtual. The appetite for paying virtual at 100% if the parent didn’t have say in it was going to be an issue.”
Mark J. Hall, superintendent at South Madison Community Schools, said about 20% of his district’s students have elected to receive virtual education for the first semester. South Madison receives about $6,700 per student from the state.
“Regardless of the questions surrounding funding, we are going to base the operation of the district on the level of spread in our community and the number of localized infections in our schools,” he said. “We are not going to put anyone in an unsafe environment to ensure that we are fully funded.”
The one wild card, however, is how the hybrid model, in use this week at South Madison and other districts after the Madison County Health Department declared the spread of coronavirus was moderate, will affect reimbursements, Hall said. Under the involuntary hybrid models, some in-person students attend school in the buildings while others learn virtually at home.
“It is too early to say what impact the hybrid model would have because we don't know how many days we will be using this model compared to in-person instruction,” he said.
Melissa Brisco, superintendent at Alexandria Community Schools, said about 15% of families there have opted for virtual education. That district receives $6,284 per student.
She said both proposals, maintaining the 15% reduction for virtual students and moving the ADM count date to December, would be disastrous for her district, potentially costing several hundreds of thousands of dollars.
“Our ADM drops significantly due to our migrant population that arrives in August and leaves in mid-October,” she said. “We stand to lose a significant amount of money if the state holds the first ADM count in December. It's not something any district can budget for.”
Because of the pandemic, Brisco said, the state could and should resolve the issues by calling a special session of the Legislature.
“We're working really hard to maintain services, provide a virtual option, and keep our schools open and safe for all,” she said. “There's enough to do without adding additional stressors like this. It can, and should be fixed.”
Paul Garrison, superintendent at Daleville Community Schools where about 18% of students are receiving instruction virtually, said the proposed delayed ADM is a complicated issue.
The district receives $6,269 per student. Garrison said he doesn't know where an estimated $175,000 could be cut out of the budget if the Legislature decides to continue the reduced reimbursement for virtual students.
"The change to 100% (reimbursement) would recognize that schools have very little choice in the matter," he said. "The health emergency dictates that we provide education options to the number of students that are quarantined due to the health emergency from time to time."
