ANDERSON – The election contest for the 2nd District seat on the Anderson City Council is pitting a veteran campaign against a candidate making her first run at elective office.
The 2nd District is considered a heavily Democratic area, and incumbent Donna Davis is seeking a 10th term on the council.
She is being opposed by Evelyn “Katie” Jackson who is running for the first time.
“I love the people of District 2 and love my city,” Davis, 82, said of seeking another term. “I love helping the people of District 2.”
She said the biggest challenges facing the district include a lack of jobs, streets in need of repairs and houses that need to be torn down.
“In District 2 we really need to work on getting all the streets repaired and paved,” Davis said of goals for the next four years. “Continue the blight elimination project with a big emphasis on the houses in the district that need to be removed.”
Jackson, 69, said she decided to seek a seat on the city council to find out more about how things work in the city.
“I want to help make Anderson better,” she said. “I have a lot of different experiences.”
Jackson said the city needs more activities for children and teenagers and liked the temporary skating rink brought to the Dickmann Town Center last winter by the administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.
“We need to have more organized activities for all the kids to attend,” she said.
Jackson said the crime rate is a concern among residents of the district.
“The crime rate is high where I live,” she said. “I have been reviewing the city ordinances to see what can be done. I have been talking with the police officers in the neighborhood.”
Jackson said the city needs to put more police officers on patrol.
“It’s a tough race,” she admitted running against Davis. “I’m not really doing a lot of campaigning, but I’m connecting with people wherever I can.”
Jackson said if she is elected she wants the best for the city.
“I will not play politics,” she said.
