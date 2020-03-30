INDIANAPOLIS — With 35 Hoosier deaths and over 1,500 cases in the state, state officials still warn of a looming surge and plan to expand the capacity of state hospitals for critical care.
“We believe that Indiana’s (COVID-19) patient surge will begin soon,” Jennifer Sullivan, the Secretary of the Family and Social Services Administration, said. “Every hospital and hospital system in Indiana has been working on a surge plan… we’re helping to streamline those plans and facilitate communication at unprecedented levels."
Sullivan said the baseline number of beds for the state was 1,432 but increased 35% to 1,940 by expanding into other wings, floors and even operating rooms at specific hospitals. The baseline for ventilators, equipment to help the most critically ill patients breathe, was 1,177 on March 1.
“Based on the surge models we have, our goal is to double critical care capacity for the number of ventilators,” Sullivan said.
Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE, is also desperately needed as health care professional reuse masks and gowns for several patients, risking their effectiveness.
Lindsay Weaver, the chief medical officer of the State Health Department, said Indiana had received its third and final shipment of PPE from the national stockpile, which the state redistributes to hospitals, county health departments, long-term facilities and EMS providers.
“(PPE) will continue to be in high demand, which is why we’re searching for every piece we can possibly find,” Weaver said. “We won’t be able to get everything we want. So we’re working to get everything we need.”
Businesses or private citizens with PPE to donate are encouraged to reach out at covidresponse@iedc.in.gov.
Additionally, the state identified alternative care facilities, such as rehabilitation facilities, to be used in a potential surge. The Indiana National Guard and the Department of Homeland Security can build short-term facilities with a 72-hour notice.
In terms of personnel, the state licensing board asked all medical clinicians, such as dental hygienists, to volunteer their skills and received 5,300 affirmative answers to volunteer.
“Fifty-three hundred stepped up to volunteer in what I would consider is our greatest hour of need,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “We need more people to step up.”
Kris Box, the State Health Commissioner, clarified that the duties given to each professional would depend on their skills, such as sterilizing equipment or managing telehealth calls.
Weaver said that the state had reached out to Indiana’s University’s School of Medicine to see how their soon-to-be graduates and students could potentially volunteer.
“We need them to provide care during the surge and also to provide relief to our frontline workers,” Weaver said. “We’re asking retired physicians, those clinicians who have not been working… anesthesiologists and medical trainees to step forward.”
The role of dentists, which isn’t clear under the current executive order, will be clarified in a new executive order defining essential businesses and extending the stay-at-home order to match federal guidelines, according to Holcomb.
“We hope that as some (dentists) are no longer open during this stretch that they will volunteer their time in some other needed areas,” Holcomb said. “This executive order in large part not only expands (essential businesses) but also clarifies.”
Monday’s executive orders will remove regulatory barriers for surge capacity expansion, expand and clarify the prohibition of elective surgeries and temporarily authorize the pool of medical professionals, Holcomb said.
Jerome Adams, the surgeon general of the United States and former health commissioner of Indiana, identified Indianapolis as an emerging hotspot for cases in the coming days.
“Marion County has a significant number of cases,” Box said. “We really believe that we’re going to be able to flatten that curve and decrease that burden on the health care system.”
Holcomb said he’d talked with Adams as well.
“People are taking it more seriously,” Holcomb said. “I’m pleading on a daily basis: this is not a game. This is serious.”
