INDIANAPOLIS — Low-income Hoosier mothers will soon be covered under Medicaid for up to a full year postpartum, an increase to the 60 days currently covered.
Indiana has the nation’s third-highest maternal mortality rate, with Black mothers at higher risk than their white counterparts. An estimated 53 Black women die out of every 100,000 births compared to 44 white women.
Rep. Vanessa Summers, D-Indianapolis, celebrated that the news came during Black Maternal Health Week. Summers had written legislation pushing for the Medicaid expansion in the last two sessions along with other maternal mortality health care bills.
“Eighty-seven percent of pregnancy-associated deaths occurred postpartum, with a significant portion of those coming six weeks after giving birth,” Summers said in a statement. “By expanding Medicaid coverage, we are providing mothers with the continued care they need to survive and be around to raise their babies.”
Summers cited the state’s first Maternal Mortality Review Committee released in December that analyzed 63 deaths occurring during pregnancy or up to a year after birth in 2018. While the state had previously expanded Medicaid for mothers with opioid use disorders, the new budget line expands the coverage to all mothers.
A federal provision packaged in President Joe Biden’s $2.9 trillion American Rescue Plan allows states to extend the postpartum coverage beginning next year and provides some federal funding without an enhanced match, Cris Johnston, the Office of Management & Budget director, said Thursday.
“It’s something that (Gov. Eric Holcomb) and Dr. (Jennifer) Sullivan (the FSSA Secretary) are very interested in,” Johnson said.
Neither the governor nor Sullivan responded to requests for comment.
The Medicaid forecast anticipates the expansion will cost $4.2 million for fiscal year 2022 and $3.9 million for fiscal year 2023.
Despite the change, Summers emphasized that the “work doesn’t stop here.”
“Indiana still has a long way to go to correct its alarming maternal mortality ranking,” Summers said. “I look forward to keeping the momentum and working to make Indiana a supportive, healthy environment for mothers and their babies.”
The insurance extension comes as the lawmakers finish writing the state’s two-year budget. On Thursday, revenue forecasters predicted an additional $2 billion in revenue not included in previous budget forecasts. Lawmakers plan to pass the budget sometime next week.
