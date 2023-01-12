TIPTON — The Tipton County Courthouse is easy to access. The historic limestone building's three public entrances, all unmonitored, can be used by patrons to get to a court hearing, pay taxes or attend a meeting.
Commissioner Tracey Powell feels comfortable with that straightforward, unchecked public access.
"I feel safe there, myself at least," he said.
But according to the Indiana Judicial Conference, such unchecked courthouse access is a major security issue.
In 2018, the committee made up of more than 40 judges approved an updated list of eight basic security standards for Indiana courthouses, including the standard that every entry point must be screened. Since most counties cannot afford multiple screeners, most courthouses should have a single entrance, the committee decided.
In 2019, the Indiana Supreme Court took those new minimum standards a step further by amending its rule regarding courthouse safety plans.
The justices no longer asked that counties give “due consideration” to the standards when developing their security strategies. Instead, the state's high court established that courthouse safety plans must conform to the standards and must be submitted to the state every two years for review.
The deadline for counties to submit courthouse safety plans was set for January 2020.
Three years later, Tipton County still isn’t meeting the minimum standards and hasn’t submitted a security plan to the Indiana Office of Court Services.
The rural county with 15,300 residents is far from alone.
Only 22 of Indiana’s 92 counties have submitted a security plan as required by the state, according to Dave Kuhnz, a staff attorney with the Supreme Court’s Office of Communication, Education and Outreach.
Counties failing to meet the requirement aren’t all sparsely populated like Tipton. They include counties that are home to some of Indiana's largest cities, including Evansville (Vanderburgh County), Gary (Lake), Terre Haute (Vigo), Kokomo (Howard) and Anderson (Madison).
Although many larger counties haven’t submitted safety plans, nearly all of them meet the requirements set out in the state’s minimum security standards.
But that’s not the case for courthouses in smaller counties, which struggle to find the funding to hire more security officers, buy screening devices or upgrade security cameras.
UNFUNDED MANDATE?
That’s the case in Blackford County, which doesn’t have the manpower or equipment to screen entry points at its courthouse in Hartford City. With just 12,000 residents in the county, it’s nearly impossible to find the money for those kinds of projects, said Circuit Court Judge Brian Bade.
“I think a lot of people locally in Blackford County government are motivated to resolve the issue but feel like that financial hurdle literally makes it impossible,” he said.
DeKalb Superior Court 2 Judge Monte Brown agrees. In 2019, the county purchased a state-of-the-art screening device that cost around $125,000 — a major payout for the small county located just north of Fort Wayne.
The new device makes residents and court employees feel much safer, but the price tag for that kind of security measure is something many rural counties simply can’t afford, noted Brown, who serves on the Indiana Court Security Committee.
“For a small county, that's a big deal when you have bridges and highways and that sort of thing that need replaced or fixed,” he said.
The Office of Court Services offers grant money to help counties pay for those upgrades, but that funding sometimes doesn’t go far because of the high price of security equipment.
Last year, the state awarded a total of $317,500 to 10 counties to fund courthouse security improvements, kiosks and wayfinding systems. In 2020, more than $437,000 was awarded to 13 counties, but that money was allowed to be used on expenses related to COVID-19. In 2019, 10 counties received a combined $275,000 in court reform grants.
All those award amounts could be used on things other than courthouse security, and how much actually went toward safety projects is not clear.
Still, the grant program has helped some counties make ends meet on security projects that have brought courthouses into compliance with the state’s minimum safety standards.
Blackford County has applied for grant funding this year, and it’s the only way the county can afford implementing new security measures, according to judge Bade, who also serves on the Indiana Court Security Committee.
State funding may help pay for new equipment, but it doesn’t cover hiring law enforcement officers to patrol courthouses or operate screening equipment, noted Tipton County Commissioner Powell.
Paying for the salary and benefits of new employees is a permanent new expense, he explained, and that’s tough to fund with already uncomfortably tight budgets.
“We've been working the last year or two trying to come up with funding for it and be proactive, obviously, instead of reactive,” Powell said. “But paying the officers and everybody else who's going to have to be the extra staff, that's not going to be supported by a grant.”
STEEP INCREASE IN THREATS
Less than a quarter of all Indiana counties have submitted a security plan to the state, but that noncompliance doesn’t come with fines or legislative punishment.
That’s because there is no enforcement mechanism in place to encourage counties to comply, according to supreme court staff attorney Kuhnz.
Instead, the Office of Court Services has started offering training to provide guidance to judges and other stakeholders in drafting and updating their security plans. The agency will continue working with counties to ensure compliance with the rule, he said.
That’s an appropriate approach to getting counties to meet the new requirements, since most county officials want more safety measures in their courthouses but simply can’t afford it, argued LaGrange Circuit Court Judge William Walz.
Even though there’s no teeth to enforce the stricter requirements, the fact that the state has taken such a strong stance has gone a long way in motivating many counties to take action sooner rather than later, he said.
"It's a lot easier if the Supreme Court says it, as opposed to someone locally saying, ‘Hey, we need to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to upgrade,'” Walz said. “It certainly helps to have stronger language to encourage them to make those changes.”
The Indiana Judicial Conference has made it clear that courthouse safety is one of its top priorities. The issue was the first one listed on its 2020 strategic plan for the next decade.
“Safety and security in the courthouse must be dramatically improved,” the judiciary said in its executive summary of the plan. “Litigants, witnesses, jurors, judicial officers, lawyers, and the public deserve to feel safe in the places where they work and seek justice.”
The state’s fresh push to get counties to increase courthouse security comes during a sharp rise in threats and inappropriate communications against federal judges and other court personnel. Those incidents increased nationwide from 926 in 2015 to more than 4,200 in 2020, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
There is no national repository of state court threats and incidents, according to the National Center for State Courts. Documenting those incidents of violence or safety breeches come almost exclusively from newspaper reports, the center noted.
But watching the news is enough to convince Blackford County judge Bade that courthouse security is more important now than ever. With almost daily shootings at grocery stores or malls, counties can’t take their courthouse security for granted, he explained.
“There seems to be an epidemic of reactionary violence within the community,” Bade said. “Unfortunately, we live in a time where if you're not prepared to deal with that, it could have dire consequences. Best be prepared and not need those preparations.”