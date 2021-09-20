INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced Monday that 1,920 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 934,586 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
As of Monday, 14,684 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, which includes three newly reported deaths that occurred between Sept. 8 and Sept. 16. Another 473 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 4,116,117 individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 4,093,023 on Friday. A total of 13,172,883 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
Testing sites can be found at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. Vaccination clinics can be found at https://ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.
The Indiana Department of Health is deploying mobile clinics to the following counties this week to provide testing and vaccinations: Allen, Clark, Clay, Delaware, Fayette, Fulton, Gibson, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Lake, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Newton, Putnam, Ripley, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Wabash, Warren, Washington, Wayne and Whitley.
Hoosiers in ZIP codes in which the clinics are located will receive a text message or email informing them of the locations and services offered.
As of Monday, a total of 6,432,148 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 3,217,384 first doses and 3,214,764 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.