ANDERSON — An amendment proposed by Rep. Terri Austin to audit how the state is administering unemployment claims has been defeated.
Austin, D-Anderson, said Tuesday that she will offer the amendment again during the 2021 session of the Indiana General Assembly as an amendment to other legislation.
Austin’s amendment was attached to a bill authored by Rep. Daniel Leonard that dealt with the overpayment of unemployment benefits resulting from fraud or failure to disclose wages and the forfeiture of benefits or wage credits.
That legislation passed the House on Tuesday and will be considered by the Indiana Senate.
The amendment was voted down 66-31, with several Republicans casting yes votes, Austin said.
Austin's amendment would have required the office of the Inspector General to hire and oversee an accounting firm to audit Department of Workforce Development processes, decisions and overall management of the state's unemployment insurance program.
The audit would have included comparisons of unemployment programs in surrounding states; review unemployment eligibility, benefit amounts and durations; eligibility determination and resolution time frame; staff training and amount of claims found to be fraudulent.
"My guess is that everyone in this room has been inundated with calls from worried constituents asking about the status of their unemployment benefits," Austin said on the House floor in offering the amendment. "We're talking about thousands of Hoosiers who have waited months for a response, some losing all of their unemployment benefits due to fraud."
Austin said the Department of Workforce Development is working hard but it’s the responsibility of lawmakers to oversee the operations of the agency.
"This amendment simply asks for an audit. We did an audit of the Department of Child Services in 2018 and that was the pathway for DCS to start making much needed improvements,” she said. “I'm simply asking that we do the same for the issues that are continuing to occur with the DWD's current system."
