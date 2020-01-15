INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana judicial system has more pretrial diversion courts than ever before, with more than 100 courts specializing in services for veterans, drug addictions, mental health, domestic violence, re-entry and family recovery.
“These courts work because judges get out from behind the bench, convene community partners and truly connect with those standing before them in desperate need of a new path,” Indiana Supreme Court Justice Loretta Rush told legislators during the annual State of the Judiciary.
Rush shared the story of Army Specialist Jonathan Bushong, who suffered from “unseen wounds” after surviving a roadside bomb in Iraq. Through a veterans treatment court, Bushong connected with mentors, enrolled in Ivy Tech Community College and reconnected with family.
“Most of us will never serve in uniform, feel the stress from accompanying sacrifices or face the horrors of war,” Rush said. “But what we can say is that if a self-sacrificing military member falls on hard times, we have their back.”
The opioid addiction crisis in Indiana has separated children from their homes, seen grandparents raise the next generation, prompted evictions and more, Rush said.
Hoosiers with an opioid use disorder are 13 times more likely to be involved with the criminal justice system, Rush said. The justice system refers the bulk of Hoosiers to substance abuse treatment.
“The justice system must treat opioid and substance abuse disorders as chronic, treatable brain diseases — and not as moral failures,” Rush said. “Judges must better understand addiction, treatment and recovery.”
These diversion programs seek to address underlying issues for nonviolent offenders, part of what drives high incarceration rates nationwide.
“Some people need to be incarcerated. More people just need help. A strong justice system must do both,” Rush said.
The annual address came with one request: more funding for legal representation.
“I recently spent a morning in a small claims court. The morning docket included 275 eviction cases. None of the defendants or tenants had legal representation. Not one,” Rush said. “They all faced the judge and opposing lawyer alone. That is not the model of a legal system where the poor, disadvantaged and vulnerable are protected.”
Rush highlighted the achievements of Indiana’s judiciary: going entirely paperless, the growing popularity of Adoption Days and the record number of counties serving abused and neglected children through the CASA program.
“Our work is difficult, and even if we do it thoughtfully, with the openness and humanity it requires, there will inevitably be challenges and setbacks,” Rush said. “But it is work that draws its sustenance from that divine spark in each of us. I commend all of you for joining us in this work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.