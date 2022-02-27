These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5
03-07-18-24-28
Estimated jackpot: $85,000
Cash4Life
04-42-44-51-54, Cash Ball: 4
Lotto Plus
14-26-27-33-42-46
Quick Draw Midday
03-04-05-06-10-21-24-26-31-40-47-48-50-51-59-64-72-74-77-78, BE: 77
Daily Three-Midday
5-3-6, SB: 8
Daily Three-Evening
7-1-8, SB: 8
Daily Four-Midday
5-1-2-3, SB: 8
Daily Four-Evening
7-1-6-9, SB: 8
Quick Draw Evening
05-06-11-19-21-22-27-29-30-31-41-42-43-50-52-53-66-70-73-80, BE: 21
Hoosier Lotto
06-12-13-30-37-40
Estimated jackpot: $7.4 million
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $102 million
Powerball
15-32-36-48-64, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $58 million
