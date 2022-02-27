These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

03-07-18-24-28

Estimated jackpot: $85,000

Cash4Life

04-42-44-51-54, Cash Ball: 4

Lotto Plus

14-26-27-33-42-46

Quick Draw Midday

03-04-05-06-10-21-24-26-31-40-47-48-50-51-59-64-72-74-77-78, BE: 77

Daily Three-Midday

5-3-6, SB: 8

Daily Three-Evening

7-1-8, SB: 8

Daily Four-Midday

5-1-2-3, SB: 8

Daily Four-Evening

7-1-6-9, SB: 8

Quick Draw Evening

05-06-11-19-21-22-27-29-30-31-41-42-43-50-52-53-66-70-73-80, BE: 21

Hoosier Lotto

06-12-13-30-37-40

Estimated jackpot: $7.4 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $102 million

Powerball

15-32-36-48-64, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $58 million

Tags

Trending Video