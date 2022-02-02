These Indiana lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 5

01-06-22-26-41

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

Cash4Life

20-24-30-41-53, Cash Ball: 4

Quick Draw Midday

06-09-13-18-23-26-29-33-35-36-38-44-47-59-64-66-68-70-71-76, BE: 26

Daily Three-Midday

0-0-7, SB:

Daily Three-Evening

6-2-7, SB: 4

Daily Four-Midday

0-1-9-3, SB:

Daily Four-Evening

7-7-4-8, SB: 4

Quick Draw Evening

04-08-11-14-20-23-25-33-34-45-47-53-55-57-58-59-70-71-73-78, BE: 4

Mega Millions

11-24-38-62-66, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 4

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $123 million

Tags

Trending Video