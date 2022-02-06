These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5
02-04-17-27-45
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Cash4Life
01-02-13-26-43, Cash Ball: 1
Lotto Plus
10-29-32-34-37-44
Quick Draw Midday
01-03-04-05-11-12-16-22-23-28-29-30-32-39-46-48-60-64-68-76, BE: 68
Daily Three-Midday
3-9-2, SB: 3
Daily Three-Evening
1-7-5, SB: 5
Daily Four-Midday
7-0-5-6, SB: 3
Daily Four-Evening
8-5-9-2, SB: 5
Quick Draw Evening
11-13-14-18-19-20-25-27-28-37-41-42-47-54-56-64-68-69-77-80, BE: 25
Hoosier Lotto
14-22-27-28-34-46
Estimated jackpot: $6.2 million
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $31 million
Powerball
05-16-27-39-61, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
