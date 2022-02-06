These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

02-04-17-27-45

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Cash4Life

01-02-13-26-43, Cash Ball: 1

Lotto Plus

10-29-32-34-37-44

Quick Draw Midday

01-03-04-05-11-12-16-22-23-28-29-30-32-39-46-48-60-64-68-76, BE: 68

Daily Three-Midday

3-9-2, SB: 3

Daily Three-Evening

1-7-5, SB: 5

Daily Four-Midday

7-0-5-6, SB: 3

Daily Four-Evening

8-5-9-2, SB: 5

Quick Draw Evening

11-13-14-18-19-20-25-27-28-37-41-42-47-54-56-64-68-69-77-80, BE: 25

Hoosier Lotto

14-22-27-28-34-46

Estimated jackpot: $6.2 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $31 million

Powerball

05-16-27-39-61, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

