INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of Indiana nursing homes could face enhanced fines for infection-control violations.
A new enforcement initiative from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), which oversees and regulates the state’s nursing homes, establishes the larger fines, which could be levied retroactively.
Infection-control issues have been a persistent problem among nursing homes, with 44%, or 269, of the state’s 553 active providers cited for deficiencies in 2019, according to information compiled by CMS.
A majority of the nursing homes had only one citation, though 18 had two citations and three homes — Aperion Care Arbors in Michigan City, Signature Healthcare of South Bend, and University Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Evansville — had three citations apiece.
In a news release Thursday announcing the penalties, CMS noted the danger of COVID-19 in a nursing home, where vulnerable residents congregate and live closely together. Without proper infection control, the consequences can be deadly.
For that reason, CMS announced it would increase enforcement even for lower-level infection control deficiencies “to ensure they are addressed with increased gravity.”
“The Trump Administration is intensely focused on protecting this population, but it ultimately falls to the nursing homes themselves to ensure they provide care compliant with essential health and safety requirements,” the release said.
Homes with one cited infection control violation in the past year could be fined up to $5,000 for isolated incidents. For widespread problems, fines increase to $10,000. For homes with repeated violations in the past two years, operators could face fines as high as $20,000 for each instance.
Fines will be determined at the discretion of the state, which cut off questions at a news conference Wednesday before officials could answer a question about whether they plan to follow the CMS initiative.
CMS will distribute $80 million in federal funding for states to survey all nursing homes with a focus on infection control and abuse by July 31. States failing to meet the goal must submit a corrective action plan to comply within 30 days.
If all homes aren’t surveyed by the deadline, CMS might reduce state funding for surveys.
A report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office on May 20 found that infection prevention and control problems were the most common type of deficiency at nursing homes, with 82% of homes cited. Of those homes cited, nearly half had problems with infection control multiple times.
“This is an indicator of persistent problems,” the report said.
By analyzing data from all 50 states and Washington D.C., the report found that nearly all deficiencies, which included improper hand hygiene and not isolating sick residents, were classified as not severe and enforcement for the violations was typically rare.
In Indiana, 216 of the 567 nursing homes surveyed, or 38%, had multiple violations in consecutive years. Nearly 22% had no infection-control deficiencies during that time period.
