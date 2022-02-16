ANDERSON — The Indiana Department of Labor has cited the city of Anderson for several violations at the Southside Pool complex.
The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration conducted an inspection of the facility after the death of city worker Stephen “Gabby” Cunningham, who was overcome by fumes while mixing pool chemicals.
IOSHA cited these violations:
- No written respiratory protection program.
- Inadequate respiratory protection such as N95 particulate respirators.
- No medical evaluations of employees using filtered face piece respirators.
- No test of employees using the respirators.
- Improper storage of the respirators.
- No written certification of a personal protective equipment hazard.
The city was initially fined a total of $9,700.
Cynthia Summers, risk manager for the city of Anderson, said Wednesday that all the required compliance measures were completed by the Feb. 10 deadline.
Summers said the fines were waived by IOSHA because the city was in compliance by the deadline set by the agency.
She said the city was providing N95 masks as required by IOSHA regulations at the time of Cunningham’s death.
After the inspection, “The city decided to purchase and train employees in the use of a full-face respirator.”
She said Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. made the decision to use the full-face respirator because of a concern for employee health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.