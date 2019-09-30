ANDERSON – Indiana is one of 29 states that are attempting to reach a settlement agreement pertaining to opioid abuse.
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill was in Anderson on Saturday and said that despite some reports, there is not a full settlement.
“There are 29 attorney generals that have signed an agreement on a framework toward a settlement,” he said. "There is no settlement. The attorney generals have agreed to a framework toward a settlement in anticipation that Purdue Pharma was going to file for bankruptcy protection.”
Purdue Pharma has filed for bankruptcy protection in recent weeks.
“The alternative was a free-fall bankruptcy where there is nothing or getting into a framework where we may be able to secure billions of dollars from the bankruptcy proceedings,” Hill said. “It could disintegrate. There are lots of things that have to be worked out before it becomes an actual settlement.”
Indiana has its own lawsuit filed against Purdue Pharma. "We feel confident we have a good case," he said.
“But when a company goes into bankruptcy, everything else goes up in the air,” he said. “At this point we’re looking to work within that framework agreement.
Hill said there are some states that have data that would suggest they have been harder hit and some states that have not been impacted as much as Indiana by the opioid crisis.
“Opioids and the opioids problem is just a part of Indiana’s substance abuse addiction problem,” he said. “It’s one that we can quantitate. We have a straggling meth problem. It never went away, just took a back seat to the opioid overdose and deaths.”
Hill said lawsuits filed by Madison County, Elwood and Alexandria are separate from the one filed by the state.
“Those are separate lawsuits,” he said. “There is a question to me whether or not government subdivisions can file in such a matter. We represent the state.
“We have the responsibility to address where the problems are throughout the state and that’s our focus,” Hill said. “For local municipalities to pinpoint what the damages are can sometimes be tricky.”
Hill said if there is any monetary settlement, he wants the money to go to the hardest hit areas of the state to start treatment recovery programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.