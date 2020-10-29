INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana reached two grim milestones in the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.
The first saw the state surpass 4,000 deaths from the virus. With the 33 deaths added Thursday, the state has now lost 4,024 Hoosiers to COVID-19, according to data from the Indiana Department of Health dashboard.
Another 236 deaths have been attributed to the virus but not confirmed by a positive test. Those deaths are not included in the toll.
The second was a record high in the daily number of new cases reported since the pandemic began. According to the dashboard, the state added 3,649 new cases of the coronavirus to its total, which reached 172,730.
It is the the first time Indiana has recorded more than 3,000 positive cases of the virus in one day.
The number of new cases in Indiana has risen sharply since the beginning of October. From Oct. 1 to Oct. 29, 52,711 cases have been reported by the state, with 23,564 cases in the past 10 days.
Indiana’s seven-day rolling average for newly confirmed cases also rose to 2,511. That is the highest level the state has seen during the pandemic and nearly triple the seven-day rolling average of 858 newly confirmed cases the agency reported on Sept. 22.
On Wednesday, the state increased the number of counties designated as high-risk locations for spread of the virus to 53, compared to 40 counties at orange or red levels the week before.
“We’re seeing COVID-19 spread in virtually every county,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said during a news conference Wednesday. “Our hospitals are under a tremendous amount of pressure."
More than 100 people a day are being admitted to Indiana hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, said Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s health commissioner. Almost 70% of those hospitalized with the coronavirus in Indiana are age 60 or older.
On Wednesday, hospitals were treating 1,733 people for COVID-19. That's the second-highest total since April 14. Of those, 509 are in intensive care, which is the most since May 6.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
