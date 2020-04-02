INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has closed its public schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 year, the state's superintendent of public instruction, Jennifer McCormick, announced Thursday.
Students will be required to finish their courses from home through remote learning.
The state's public schools have been closed since March 20 and had previously been required to remain closed through May 1 because of the COVID-19 crisis.
Roughly 1.3 million students enrolled in K-12 are affected.
Thursday's directive had been expected. Gov. Eric Holcomb said two weeks ago that it was highly unlikely that Indiana schools would reopen classrooms this year.
More than 3,000 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 78 of them have died.
“We can’t deny the facts of the world we live in today, right now,” Holcomb said during his daily press conference. “The last thing we want to do is kid ourselves about our kids’ health and safety.”
