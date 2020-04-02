INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s Department of Workforce Development will upgrade its system and hire additional staff to handle the influx of COVID-19 related unemployment applications, an official said Thursday.
At least 126,223 new unemployment claims were filed during the week ending March 28.
“It seems like on a daily basis we continue to adjust to this new, unique atmosphere that we’re at,” Fred Payne, commissioner of the DWD, said during a Thursday press conference. “We, too, in Indiana are not exempt from that.”
According to the latest numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor, 10 million Americans have filed unemployment claims amid COVID-19 economic turmoil, making past job market fluctuations, including the Great Recession of 2007-09, look irrelevant.
Indiana’s previous record for unemployment claims filed in a week, in January 2009, was 28,000, Payne said.
More than 210,000 Hoosiers have called the department just this week, asking about details in the federal stimulus package meant to help unemployed Americans. The $2.2 trillion package includes a $1,200 check for many Americans and an extra $600 per week for the unemployed.
Indiana unemployment benefits top out at $390 per week with an average of about $300.
“Last week, we had roughly 158,000 (department calls). The weeks prior to that pale in comparison,” Payne said, warning that the extra $600 benefit “may not occur sooner than May.”
An executive order from Gov. Eric Holcomb waived the one-week mandatory waiting period before filing for unemployment benefits and advised the department to interpret its guidelines “as broadly” as possible to help the maximum number of Hoosiers.
“Over the past few years, we’ve been updating and evolving our unemployment infrastructure, and we’re going through these high claims numbers and this high volume,” Payne said.
He reported 169,000 unemployment insurance payments in the past two weeks and said the system, previously entirely online, would now accept applications over the phone.
“Because of the large volume of calls we’re receiving, people are experiencing a long wait time or they even have challenges getting through at all,” Payne said, advising people to apply online instead.
Hiring new employees for the call center and with claims administration started “a few weeks ago” in anticipation of increased demand, Payne said.
Seventy-seven employees have been hired by the DWD and the first wave of employees will start next week, according to Payne.
But gig workers, people with inadequate work history and the self-employed will still be denied benefits, despite the federal directive to expand unemployment to the previously ineligible. That's because, Payne said, the Department of Labor hasn’t finalized implementation guidelines.
“We’re also working to ensure that once the Department of Labor issues those guidelines and gives us, and other states, the green light, we’re ready to implement and move forward,” Payne said.
System improvements, he added, will help the labor department keep track of those who have been denied benefits, so that their claims can be assessed quickly after the department receives guidance from the federal government.
Next week, more directives aimed at addressing the state’s economy will be announced, Holcomb said, with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation playing a role. Several local municipalities will announce their own initiatives, according to the governor.
“We’ve tried to take every step that we can because we’re on solid footing, fiscally speaking, going into this,” Holcomb said. “We want to make sure that you know we are lessening the burden on Hoosier taxpayers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.