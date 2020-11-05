INDIANAPOLIS — New cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise to record numbers as the Indiana Department of Health announced 4,462 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a single-day record for cases since the pandemic began.
It's the first time Indiana has reported more than 4,000 cases in a single day and 706 more cases than the previous single-day record, set Wednesday at 3,756.
The state coronavirus dashboard also reported 45 new deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state toll to 4,269. The state's seven-day rolling average of daily deaths was at 29 on Wednesday, one of the highest levels since May and double from a month ago.
The number of hospitalizations also surged to a new high, with 1,948 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday. That's the largest number seen in Indiana since officials began releasing counts in the spring. It's 51 more patients hospitalized than Tuesday's count of 1,897.
The 7-day positivity rate for the state is 8.8 percent.
More than 3 million tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported since Feb. 26.
In Madison County, the state reports 109 news cases of the virus and two new deaths. That brings the county case total to 3,080 cases and death toll to 105, according to the state dashboard. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests in the county is 10.5% and 16.3% among unique individuals.
Madison County moved from yellow to orange on the state's county metrics map on Wednesday. Orange indicates the county is seeing medium to high spread.
The United States became the first country to record 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day on Wednesday.
