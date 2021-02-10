INDIANAPOLIS — More than 736,504 Hoosiers have received their COVID-19 vaccinations, with over 258,213 fully vaccinated with a two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, as of the governor’s Wednesday press conference.
More than half of all eligible populations in Indiana, those 65 and older as well as health care staff and emergency responders, have been vaccinated or have scheduled an appointment.
But the state didn’t yet announce when it would expand eligibility to the next group of Hoosiers, ages 60-64, which includes approximately 432,000 people. Or when it would expand eligibility to include Indiana’s teachers.
Vaccine eligibility will continue to move in five-year increments but expanded slightly to include an estimated 51,000 people with certain medical conditions. That group includes active dialysis patients, Hoosiers with Down syndrome, post-solid organ transplant recipients, sickle cell disease patients and people actively in treatment for cancer.
Expanding eligibility to Hoosiers ages 50 and older covers 82% of other dangerous comorbidities, such as diabetes and coronary heart disease, according to Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer of the Indiana State Department of Health .
“We will be working with local providers who treat these individuals and associations that serve these people with these conditions to identify the best way to reach out to these individuals directly when they are eligible,” Weaver said. “(They) will be able to sign up with a unique code … so the sites who are doing the vaccinating can be assured that those people meet the criteria.”
The state remained hopeful that another vaccine, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, would receive emergency authorization in the coming weeks. In studies, the vaccine was slightly less effective at preventing mild COVID-related illnesses but reported no COVID-related hospitalizations or deaths. The vaccine doesn’t need to be kept in a freezer and only requires one dose.
“It’s only a one-shot dose … (and) it doesn’t have to be in an ultralow freezer,” Dr. Kris Box, the state health commissioner, said. “We kind of thought all along this might be the workhorse vaccine and really good to use for populations that we know are going to be hard to get back for the second dose (like Pfizer or Moderna).”
On Friday, Box said the state would learn more information about a federal program to deliver vaccines directly to pharmacies that won’t be counted against the state’s baseline 100,000 vaccine allotment.
“We have been told that (those vaccines) will be coming externally from the federal government, so we’re happy to have whatever available doses they’d like to give the state of Indiana,” Box said.
The question remains whether Indiana will ramp up its vaccination effort before the highly transmissible COVID-19 variants overwhelm Hoosiers. Box reported 12 Indiana cases of the variant first identified in the United Kingdom and zero cases of either the South African or Brazil variant.
“We do know that there’s a much more transmissible virus because we have other countries that we can look at,” Box said. “But we do know that our mitigation measures — masking, socially distancing, washing your hands (and) staying home … work against the strain.”
