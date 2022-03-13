ANDERSON — Throughout the pandemic, health care that did not directly involve COVID-19 was often pushed to the side. One group that has been the most affected by this is school kids, as they are falling behind on childhood immunizations.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, during the 2020-2021 school year, 80% of kindergartners were fully vaccinated. That same school year, just 69% of sixth-graders and 57% of high school seniors were fully vaccinated.
Sarah Neal, school liaison for the Madison County Health Department, checked in with local school nurses and nurses at the county’s health department and found that this appears to be the case for the 2021-2022 school year as well, though official data is not yet available.
To combat this issue, the county health department will be hosting a Spring Break Blitz, in which local families can visit the county health department to catch their kids up on their immunizations.
Neal chose spring break because most area schools have a two-week break, which gives parents and guardians a longer time to bring in children to receive immunizations.
For those with Medicaid, there is no cost. For people who are uninsured or underinsured, the cost is $10. If you have private insurance, Neal recommends visiting your kid’s pediatrician for immunizations.
Kids under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. If they are not available, an adult must accompany the minor with a note signed by the child’s parent or guardian giving consent.
You must bring a copy of the child’s vaccination records to the appointment.
Appointments are required. You may make one by calling the Madison County Health Department at 765-646-9206. The health department is at 206 E. Ninth St. in Anderson.
In the fall, the health department will use its mobile unit to help students catch up on immunizations as well.
Neal hopes the department will be able to visit every school in the county to offer immunizations and other services such as physicals.
She noted that it is important for children to be fully vaccinated against diseases, as it not only protects them but those around them, such as the elderly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.