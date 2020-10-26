ANDERSON — For the second time, Indiana apparel company Sky Outfitters has partnered with The Christian Center for its Socktober sock drive for the homeless.
"They are joining us this October and anybody that buys socks from them online in the month of October of 2020, they will match that and send a pair to The Christian Center," said Rob Spaulding, executive director of The Christian Center.
Sky Outfitters was started by a pair of college students in their dorm room as a way to help the homeless. They started selling socks and donating a second pair to a homeless shelter for each pair sold. They team up with a different shelter each month.
Socktober was brought to Madison County by Martha Green, who was inspired by her sister, Teresa Baker.
"I sent her socks because she was participating in Socktober, and I thought what a great thing, we can do that here in Anderson," said Green. "This is our fifth year and my gosh it's really grown."
Green collects sock donations throughout the month and delivers them to The Christian Center, where they are distributed throughout the county to organizations, schools and charities serving the marginalized and homeless.
"Socks are the No. 1 most requested and least donated item of clothing at homeless shelters," Green said. "We also take hats and gloves and we ask for socks of all kinds for men and women and children because there is a great need."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.