INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has been canceled for 2020, officials announced Thursday.

A modified state fair 4-H livestock show will be conducted.

The State Fair Commission and State Fair Board explained that “the difficult decision was driven by the impact of COVID-19.”

“Unfortunately, key elements including vendors and partners of the fair began falling off and so we pivoted, and found a way to still serve our communities,” Brad Chambers, Indiana State Fair Commission chairman, said in a written statement.

Last year’s attendance for the 17-day fair was almost 880,000, which as an increase of 2% over 2018.

The 2020 State Fair was to have been conducted in August at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis.

