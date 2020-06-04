INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has been canceled for 2020, officials announced Thursday.
A modified state fair 4-H livestock show will be conducted.
The State Fair Commission and State Fair Board explained that “the difficult decision was driven by the impact of COVID-19.”
“Unfortunately, key elements including vendors and partners of the fair began falling off and so we pivoted, and found a way to still serve our communities,” Brad Chambers, Indiana State Fair Commission chairman, said in a written statement.
Last year’s attendance for the 17-day fair was almost 880,000, which as an increase of 2% over 2018.
The 2020 State Fair was to have been conducted in August at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.