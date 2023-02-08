ANDERSON — The Madison County Commissioners are sending a letter in support of an $11 million state project on Ind. 28.
Jessica Bastin, Madison County engineer, said Tuesday that the Indiana Department of Transportation has received a federal grant to improve Ind. 28 from the border with Tipton County to the intersection with Ind. 37.
She said the work is expected to start this year and will include reconstruction and resurfacing along with new curbs and sidewalks along the 2.7-mile stretch of highway.
“This area needs to be done,” Bastin said. “It will open the corridor for development.”
The commissioners voiced opposition to a plan by INDOT to make what is known as a Michigan Left turn at the intersection of County Road 600 North and Ind. 9.
A Michigan Left is an intersection at which traditional left turns are restricted. Instead, to turn left, drivers must continue straight through the intersection and make a U-turn at a median crossover, or turn right and do the same thing.
Bastin said the state agency is moving forward with the project with a tentative public information meeting in April and public hearing in June.
She said there are concerns from local businesses and farmers about the planned change at the intersection.
“We’re concerned about the impact on county roads and the diversion of truck traffic to roads not equipped to handle the traffic,” she said.
Commissioner John Richwine said he was disappointed about the state agency’s decision after meeting with INDOT last year.
“I’m not in favor of this,” he said. “It appears the state is moving forward regardless of the community’s position.”
Richwine said Kokomo Grain and local farmers use CR 600 North to transport crops, mainly in the fall.
Bastin said she is concerned about the location of the change.