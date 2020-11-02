ANDERSON — An Indianapolis man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Arneshia Fuller on Oct. 25.
The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office filed the murder charge against Joshua Andrew Treatwell, 30, and also charged Brooklyn Ciara Parnell, 22, of Anderson with several felonies in connection with Fuller’s death.
The shooting is believed by police to have been the result of a long-running dispute over a card game.
Both Treadwell and Parnell appeared in video court for a second time Monday after the prosecutor’s office was given an additional 72 hours to file charges after their arrest on last Tuesday.
Treadwell is being detained without bond because of the pending murder charge, and Parnell’s bond was set at $10,000 full cash.
The shooting took place at approximately 8:27 p.m. in the 1400 block of Forkner Street. When police arrived, they found the woman with several gunshot wounds.
Madison County Coroner Danielle Dunnichay-Noone said Fuller was pronounced dead at 9:04 p.m. at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital.
An autopsy determined Fuller was shot once in the chest.
According to the probable cause affidavit, detectives determined the shooting was the result of a verbal argument involving Treadwell, Parnell and Fuller that took place two or three months ago over a card game.
A witness told police she was at her residence on Forkner Street, Fuller was at her house and Treadwell and Parnell arrived about 8 p.m.
The woman said Fuller got out of her car and got into an argument with Treadwell. Parnell stated she had a gun in her car.
The witness said Treadwell pointed a gun at Fuller and shot her in the chest, got back into the car with Parnell and left the scene.
A second witness told police she saw Fuller spit at Treadwell, who then pointed a gun and shot Fuller.
Parnell told police that Treadwell was inside a house when she heard the first shot fired and after he got back into the car as they drove away she heard a second shot and later found a bullet hole near the gas tank of her car.
Treadwell called dispatch Wednesday and turned himself in to police.
The court document states he was not willing to talk but said Parnell had nothing to do with it.
In the probable cause affidavit charging Parnell, it is alleged she pulled a gun on Fuller about a month ago, pulled the trigger but the gun didn’t fire.
Parnell denied the allegation.
It also states that Treadwell pulled a gun on another woman at that time.
Neither incident was reported to police.
