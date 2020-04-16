INDIANAPOLIS – An additional 118,184 Hoosiers have applied for unemployment over the past week, bringing Indiana’s total to 450,752 since March 15, around the time the coronavirus pandemic hit the state.
Policy researchers with the Tax Foundation warn that state unemployment compensation trust funds can’t keep up with claims. Running out means states would need to borrow money in the form of Title XII loans, which Indiana did during the Great Recession.
The Tax Foundation puts Indiana behind most of the rest of the country, 34th of 50 states, in how long it can continue to fund unemployment benefits with claims rising. Indiana's unemployment trust fund could run out in 14 weeks if benefit claims continue at the current rate.
In January, the state unemployment fund had roughly $895 million.
Michigan is in a little better shape, with an estimated 16 weeks before benefits run out, according to the Tax Foundation. Ohio and Kentucky’s unemployment funds each have less than 10 weeks’ worth of funds, while Illinois has 11 weeks.
The foundation warns that its estimates might be generous, since it based its analysis on data from April 4. Because of that, it omits the record-breaking unemployment filings of last week, when 6.6 million Americans filed for benefits.
A WalletHub analysis ranks Indiana as the state with the sixth-largest percentage jump in unemployment claims since the COVID-19 crisis began. Michigan ranks third.
The analysis found that Indiana's jump in claims was fifth highest, year over year, in the U.S. for the month of April, going from 2,370 in April 2019 to 118,184 as of April 6, an increase of 4,887%.
Fred Payne, commissioner of Indiana's Department of Workforce Development, reported that the department has made 432,740 unemployment insurance payments in the first two weeks of April. If every Hoosier received an average payment of $300, DWD would have issued benefits amounting to nearly $130 million in just two weeks.
Employers pay into the unemployment fund based on the salaries of laid-off employees. Those salaries dictate the unemployed's benefit, which normally tops out at $390 a week in Indiana.
State officials did not say Thursday exactly how much workforce development had spent in payments and how much was left in the unemployment fund.
Payne said that the unemployment processing system, known as Uplink, would be down for about 3 hours Thursday night to update and implement new systems to process claims.
“(Uplink) is really handling the extreme amount of claims being filed, along with the extreme amounts of phone calls,” Payne said, adding that workforce development had received more than 800,000 calls so far in April.
The system would go offline in order to comply with the federal CARES Act passed at the end of March, which adds another $600 on top of the state unemployment benefit.
“Individuals should start seeing those pandemic unemployment compensation payments beginning the week of April the 20th; we’re a little bit ahead of schedule right now,” Payne said. “As a result of (Thursday’s) updates, we will begin dispersing payments (Friday).”
The CARES Act also added independent contractors, gig economy workers and self-employed Hoosiers to the eligibility list. Under the existing Uplink system, those claims are being denied. Payne said an upgrade to fix that would be installed.
“They will receive a denial but … we’re reaching out to those individuals who’ve applied already,” Payne said. “If they’ve not receive an email from us, they will receive an email from us at some point in the future letting them know what (to expect).”
