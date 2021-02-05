ANDERSON – The signalized crosswalk from the Cross Lakes Apartment to the Cross Street Market Place should be completed by the end of June.
The Indiana Department of Transportation has awarded a contract for the improvements to Michiana Contract Inc. in the amount of $169,541.
The city of Anderson awarded DC Construction a $43,924 contract last year to construct sidewalks on both sides of Scatterfield Road in front of Cross Lakes Apartments and Cross Street Market Place.
City Engineer Chuck Leser said the sidewalks have been constructed.
He said engineers will begin the design work on the crosswalk on March 15 with the underground conduit beneath Scatterfield Road to start on March 22.
Leser said the work could be delayed because it will take 12 weeks for the signal poles to be delivered.
“Everyone understands the urgency,” he said.
Leser said the contract requires the project to be completed by June 30.
The Indiana Department of Transportation is paying for the installation of traffic signals south of Cross Street to allow pedestrians to cross safely from the apartments to the shopping center.
Local resident Cynthia Young has been an advocate for adding a traffic light and crosswalk to allow residents to safely cross the busy four-lane state highway.
Young started campaigning in 2019 for the crosswalk following the death of Nancy Shaw, who was crossing the road with her daughter at night.
In other news: The Indiana Department of Transportation has awarded a contract to E&B Paving in the amount of $4,918,247 for asphalt resurfacing on Ind. 109 from Ind. 234 to Ind. 38 south of Markleville to Warrington in Hancock County.
A contract was awarded to Calumet Civil Contractors in the amount of $1,230,000 for pavement rehabilitation and curb ramps on Ind. 13 from Ind. 32 to Vine Street in Lapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.