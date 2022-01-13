FRANKLIN — Amazon plans to open a new warehouse in central Indiana this year that the online retail giant says will bring hundreds of new jobs to the area.
Amazon is now leasing the 510,000-square-foot warehouse along Interstate 65 in Franklin. That is about 20 miles south of Indianapolis.
The Seattle-based company said Wednesday in a news release that the new sorting and shipping warehouse will bring operations close to customers in the area.
The new operation will create hundreds of jobs in Franklin, according to the news release.
Mayor Steve Barnett said the exact number of expected jobs has not yet been shared with the city, the Daily Journal reported. City officials said the warehouse will receive inventory, and workers will sort and ship orders.
The average starting wage will be $18 per hour, Kyle DeGiulio, regional economic development manager at Amazon, said in a news release.
In the past 12 years, Amazon has created more than 20,000 jobs in Indiana and invested more than $15 billion across the state, officials said.
The giant online retailer already has three facilities that are opeating in Greenwood. Another operation is in Whitleand.
Each of the four serves a different purpose.
