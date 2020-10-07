ANDERSON — Scare junkies and thrill seekers can still get their fix this Halloween season at Indy Scream Park, where scare tactics and spooky themes have been adjusted to adhere to COVID-19 protocol while still being spine-chillingly terrifying.
Masks are required to be worn by all customers, and each customer’s temperature is taken before entering the park. Indy Scream Park’s marketing director John Pianki said the park is operating at 50% capacity, despite Gov. Eric Holcomb enacting Phase Five of the Back On Track Indiana plan Sept. 24, which allowed all public places like Indy Scream Park to operate at full capacity.
Other COVID-19 protocol changes include the expansion of the park’s midway to allow for more social distancing, makeup artists doing actors’ makeup to blend in with the masks they also wear and the lack of physical contact between actors and customers.
In the past, actors were allowed to touch customers while in exhibits, but now their scare style has changed to leading parkgoers along rather than touching them.
“It does require a little bit more playing along by the customer, versus just coming up and grabbing you and taking you to another room,” Pianki said. “It’s more of a ‘Come with us,’ kind of thing.”
Pianki said the park’s owners and organizers were unsure if they would be able to open the park because of COVID-19, but the lifting of restrictions for public places helped solidify their decision to open for the season.
“From the planning stages, it starts November 2019 to build in September, October 2020,” Pianki said, noting that if they had stopped for a month, the park would not be ready. “We made the plan as if we were going to be able to be open, but we did have it in the back of our minds that we could very easily be shut down just like restaurants and bars.”
Midway actor Sparky, adorned in a clown suit with yellow hair, is in his second year with Indy Scream Park. Sparky’s job is to get customers’ blood pumping with a jump scare or two before they go into exhibits.
Sparky’s job has changed in that he has to maintain more distance between himself and the customers, but he said the changes make a safe experience for everyone.
“Distance is a little more kept in mind,” Sparky said, just before going behind a group of teenage customers and getting a scream out of them.
Customer Mckenzie Mason said neither the mask requirement nor the lack of touching affected her experience. A veteran parkgoer, Mason said the Nightmare Factory Blackout exhibit was just as scary as it had been in the past.
“Bodies, just bodies everywhere,” Mason said about the exhibit, shaking her head and laughing nervously.
Self-proclaimed haunted house junkie Julie Akre said she had never been in a haunted house like Killgore’s 3D Circus that required special glasses to experience it, and said this was a great added touch.
“It was so scary, it made it harder to see them jump out,” Akre said.
Pianki said line times may be longer because customers will be divided into smaller groups to enter the exhibits. He suggests those who don’t want to wait and are nervous about being in big crowds come on weekdays when the park is less likely to reach capacity.
“We will sell out some nights, more nights than before,” Pianki said.
He also suggested that guests buy tickets online, because while they can buy tickets at the box office outside the park, the park will not let them in if it reaches capacity.
“If you drove from Indianapolis to Anderson to come to a haunted house, that’s, I don’t know, a 45-minute drive just to get sent home,” Pianki said. “So we tell everyone, buy online early to secure your spot.”
