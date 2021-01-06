INDIANAPOLIS — As President Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, effectively halting the vote to certify Joe Biden’s presidential victory, Hoosier supporters held another rally on the Indiana Statehouse steps.
The Indy Star estimated that more than 100 people gathered by midday. But by 4 p.m. Max Freeman of Indianapolis was one of just six left waving flags and holding signs.
“Knowing that many patriots were going to Washington, D.C., to rally in support of our president and to rally in support of their beliefs … I know a lot of people would not be able to make it to D.C., so I wanted to organize (here),” Freeman said.
He estimated that as many as 300 people had stopped by throughout the day as motorists honked their their horns along Capitol Avenue to show support. But Freeman said he wished it hadn’t “come to” storming the capitol.
“I am afraid for the day that it does come to that. When the day (comes)… I will be there to support them. I think they might have moved a little bit too soon or a little bit too fast,” Freeman said. “That being said, I will always support patriots for doing what they believe is the right thing.”
Gov. Eric Holcomb released a statement Wednesday evening “unequivocally” condemning the riots.
“It’s both saddening and sickening to watch a mob devolve into thinking their rules would ever replace the rule of law,” Holcomb said. “Passion, patriotism and love for our nation should always and only be expressed in constructive ways that seek the honor the ideals on which our nation was founded. Any means of violence runs counter to who we are and is never acceptable.”
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana was one of at least 11 senators who signaled a resolution to object to Arizona’s electors, a process interrupted when protesters stormed the Senate Chamber.
Braun tweeted his support for Trump protesters in a photo just before rioters entered the Capital Building, saying he supported “an emergency audit into irregularities in the 2020 election.”
He reversed course a little over three hours later, saying “what we’re seeing at the Capitol is wrong, hurts the cause of election integrity and needs to stop immediately. Rioting and violence are never acceptable.”
U.S. Sen. Todd Young of Indiana was confronted by protesters earlier in the day in an encounter caught on a video that went viral on Twitter.
Republican senators are being swarmed by Trump protesters on the Hill. Here’s an exasperated @SenToddYoung saying he won’t vote against certifying the election.— Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) January 6, 2021
“I took oath under God... does that still matter in this country?” pic.twitter.com/9nQEbt9Okl
“I share your concerns; I share your conviction that President Trump should remain president,” Young said in the video. “But the law matters. I took an oath under God. … Do we still take that seriously in this country?”
Four of Indiana’s seven Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives had tweeted their condemnations of Wednesday’s violence, including Jackie Walorski, District 2; Jim Banks, District 3; Larry Buschon, District 8; and Trey Hollingsworth, District 9.
But Hoosiers like Freeman remained committed to making their displeasure with the 2020 election heard.
“If Trump stays in office for another four years – last time he was in office for four years the right wing was really complacent and we didn’t do anything,” Freeman said. “We’re going to continue to try and fight to push … back in the direction we think we need to go.”
Freeman said Trump supporters could rally again at the Statehouse on Jan. 20, the date Joe Biden will be inaugurated as president.
