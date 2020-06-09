INGALLS — Some members of the Ingalls Town Council believe the town has not been receiving funds from developers because they were never billed.
Councilman Tim Green on Monday said he asked Clerk-Treasurer Kip Golden to resign by Sunday because an audit alleges the town has not received up to $46,000 for commercial inspections and as much as $40,000 from uncollected fire protection fees.
Council President Georgia Parker said the council should wait until several audits are completed pertaining to the collections of fees.
The council has hired Brock & Associates to conduct three separate audits of the town’s finances.
Because the town is unable to inspect commercial developments, it hires Triad Engineering to do the inspections, Green explained.
He said when Triad submits a bill to the town Golden is supposed to invoice the developer for payment.
Green said the town hasn’t billed for the inspections since 2016 and is owed approximately $45,000.
Golden told council members that the former town manager would do all the invoicing.
“Last year I tried to figure out what has been done,” he said. “Trying to do the best we could at this point in town.”
Green said Golden should have been sending out bills and knew what funds were expected to come back to the town.
At one point the Town Council was told that Golden didn’t realize that Ingalls was supposed to be reimbursed.
Golden said he didn’t know who the Triad Engineering bills should have been mailed to.
Green then raised the issue of developers required to pay $1,000 per acre to offset the cost of police and fire protection.
He said the town was out $25,000 to $30,000.
Town attorney Gene Morelock said it didn’t appear the developers were being charged the fire suppression fee.
Morelock said Golden was a member of the Ingalls Plan Commission. Every time a plat was approved a bill should have been sent to the developers, the attorney said.
“Plat approval should trigger the sending of a bill,” he said.
Golden said last year he told members of the town council he was “drowning” and needed help.
“At some point in time you have to stop blaming someone else,” Green said.
During the meeting, Green made a motion to terminate Golden as the clerk-treasurer, but Morelock said the termination motion could not be made because Golden is an elected official.
In the email sent to Golden on May 31 by Green and copied to all the Town Council members, Green wrote if Golden resigned the council would keep the matter “as quiet as possible.”
Green said he believes the votes are available to file a civil lawsuit against Golden to recover the funds.
