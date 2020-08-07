INGALLS — The vacancy on the Ingalls Town Council is expected to be filled by Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, this month.
Tim Green, a longtime member of the Town Council, submitted a resignation letter in July.
Willis said Wednesday the intention is to fill the vacancy by Aug. 19.
Since only one precinct is involved, the appointment is made by the party chairman.
Willis said the only requirement is that the new council member resides in the town of Ingalls.
“I have had several people express an interest,” he said.
Green had served on the Town Council for more than three decades.
In his letter of resignation, he was critical of how the council doesn’t enforce the town’s rules and procedures.
“While I love the town there are several problems that make serving properly an impossible task,” his resignation letter reads. “Ingalls has a lot of problems and hopefully you will find a replacement that will be able to help solve a lot of these items.”
Earlier this year, Green asked Clerk-Treasurer Kip Golden to resign because an audit alleges the town has not received up to $46,000 for commercial inspections and as much as $40,000 from uncollected fire protection fees.
“The audits are very aggravating because the clerk continues to screw up and we cannot do anything about it,” Green said. “I am more frustrated with the attorney and the lack of proper enforcement of rules and procedures.
“Just seems like we cannot get anything done correctly,” he said, “can’t get the bills collected.”
During the June meeting, Green made a motion to terminate Golden as the clerk-treasurer, but town attorney Gene Morelock said the termination motion could not be made because Golden is an elected official.
In the email sent to Golden on May 31 by Green and copied to all the town council members, Green wrote if Golden resigned the council would keep the matter “as quiet as possible."
