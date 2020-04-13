ANDERSON — An Ingalls man is accused of setting another man’s vehicle on fire and other “erratic” behavior including sending threatening messages and videos.
Tommy Ray Pigg Mitchell, 42, was arrested on suspicion of Level 6 felony arson.
Ingalls officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Reformatory Road for a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee on fire on April 4, according to an affidavit by John Gaw of the department.
“The vehicle was fully involved and was beginning to catch the pine trees on fire that it was parked under,” Gaw wrote.
No one was at the residence where the vehicle was parked and Gaw said the home appeared to be vacant. Firefighters, who said the fire started in a passenger compartment of the Jeep, were able to extinguish the fire before it damaged a neighboring residence.
A check of the vehicle’s registration revealed the owner was Shaun Wood, said Gaw. Wood contacted Gaw later that evening and said he was being threatened by Mitchell who was a former boyfriend of one of his friends.
Wood showed Gaw messages he said were sent to him by Mitchell including one where Mitchell appeared to ram a vehicle that looked like the one owned by Wood. The message indicated Mitchell damaged the vehicle because he thought it belonged to Wood.
“Fortunately for the unsuspecting victims not being Shaun Wood they were okay,” the message stated. “Maybe I’ll see him driving another day and get a second chance at it.”
Gaw requested an arrest warrant for Mitchell “due to the erratic behavior displayed by Tommy to inflict harm to Shaun and his property.”
Mitchell attended an initial hearing on Thursday and a no-contact order was issued. A pretrial supervision order and participation agreement was filed on Monday, according to court records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.