ANDERSON — A 19-year-old Ingalls man has been charged with sexual misconduct with a minor under the age of 15.
Jacob R. Gordon was arrested Wednesday on a Level 5 felony charge and is alleged to have had sexual intercourse with a girl he knew was 15 years old.
He was released from the Madison County jail after posting bond.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Ingalls police were dispatched on June 5 on the report of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile couldn’t be found and a silver alert was issued and the Indiana Department of Child Services contacted.
Two days later, Ingalls police were dispatched to the Ingalls Fire Department where the girl was dropped off.
She told police that she had been with “Jake,” but didn’t know his last name.
When contacted by police in July, Gordon admitted to knowing the girl and to having sex with her. According to the court document, he refused to answer any additional questions without a lawyer being present.
When interviewed by Kids Talk, the girl said she had been at Gordon’s house. She said the two had sex and that she couldn’t remember if he knew her age or that she had run away from home.
During the interview, the girl said her mother told Gordon that she was 15 years old and the two had sex after he was informed of her age.
Gordon reportedly told the girl’s mother he knew her age and was “sorry.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.