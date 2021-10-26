INGALLS — The Ingalls Town Council contends it never received notification that there has been consideration of an increase in the public safety income tax.
While Ingalls didn’t receive notification of the proposed 0.3% increase passed by Pendleton, the Frankton Town Council voted against the increase and the Summitville Town Council decidd not to vote on the proposal.
Frankton Town Clerk Jerry Ehman said the council voted 2-1 against the increase Monday.
Summittville’s council met last week and decided not to vote on the proposed tax increase, Robin McKee, the Summitville town clerk, said Tuesday.
A simple majority of the 100 votes on the Madison County Tax Council must be cast for adopting the 0.3% increase by Thursday for it to go into effect next year.
Elwood and Markleville joined with Lapel and Pendleton to approve the increase in the public safety income tax.
Thus far there have been 12.24 votes in support of the increase. The Anderson City Council, which has 42.65 votes, will consider adoption Thursday; Alexandria and Edgewood, with a total of 5.54 votes, also meet Thursday.
The Ingalls Town Council had included a discussion of the proposed tax increase on its Monday agenda.
Town attorney Gregg Morelock recommended the council not discuss the public safety tax increase because it never received notification and could not take action.
Georgia Parker, vice president of the Town Council, and Clerk Kip Golden both said the town never received notification of the Pendleton Town Council’s action.
In other business: The Ingalls Town Council approved the 2022 budget which includes a 4% raise for employees. No determination on salary increases will be finalized until the salary ordinance is adopted in January.
The council accepted the resignation of President by Scot Lawyer.
Lawyer informed the council that because of health reasons, he will be resign from the council within the next month.
