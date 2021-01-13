INGALLS — The Ingalls Town Council on Monday passed through two required readings of an ordinance pertaining to heavy truck traffic reportedly damaging town roads.
Trucks weighing five tons or more or with six wheels are limited to state highways and Interstate 69 to drive through southern Madison County community.
The ordinance allows trucks to make deliveries using the closest intersecting streets and exempts from the weight restriction fire equipment, town vehicles and contractors performing work for the town.
The ordinance also prohibits parking the trucks on streets and alleys. The ordinance carries a $100 fine for the first offense, a fine of $250 for a second offense within a year and $500 for subsequent violations.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
• Ingalls Police Chief Chris Thompson said although he has resisted hiring a canine officer for the police department, he believes the town should look at the cost.
“It’s time we get a canine officer,” Thompson said.
Council president Scott Lawyer asked Thompson to determine what the cost of having a canine officer would be and to report back to the council.
• The proposed annexation of the Arbor Homes Estes Park development was continued for two weeks because a fiscal plan for the development wasn’t completed.
“The fiscal plan has to be adopted before the annexation can take place,” town attorney Gregg Morelock explained.
Paul Munoz of Arbor Homes said the planned development will be on 46 acres and contain 126 lots.
He said it would take 4-5 years to complete the development, which is planned for “empty nesters” and will include one common area.
The houses will featured wider halls, doorways and bathrooms for wheelchair access.
The Estes Park development is on County Road 1000 West, south of County Road 800 South.
