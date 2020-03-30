ANDERSON —The overall jail population is down with about 200 people in custody, but Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said reducing inmate exposure to COVID-19 is causing severe overcrowding issues.
“Only one offender had symptoms which are required for COVID testing,” Mellinger said in an email. “He was tested on Monday the 23, and we received his result which is negative on Fri. the 27.”
Mellinger said no other jail inmate has been ruled eligible for testing based on their symptoms or exposure.
“We have 12 male and six female offenders who complain of either coughing or shortness of breath, not both, and they are assigned a separate cell block with daily monitoring by medical staff,” he said. “None of these offenders fit the required criteria to be tested.”
Mellinger said more inmates complaining of symptoms that are known to accompany the virus will likely happen as more tests become available, but that availability is a state and federal responsibility.
“New arrestees brought in are also kept separate from general population for at least five days, so that we can monitor if they might have symptoms,” Mellinger said. “After five days with no symptoms our medical provider will evaluate them and they will likely be placed in whatever cell block their classification requires.”
Four cell blocks have been dedicated exclusively for quarantine and new arrestees, he said, which has required inmates to double up in the remaining cell blocks.
“So even though our overall population count is at 200, most of the cell blocks are still severely overcrowded,” he said.
